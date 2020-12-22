Former Madisonville North Hopkins standout K’suan Casey will be transferring from University of Tennessee Martin to the University of Southern Indiana in Evansville.
USI head coach Stan Gouard announced Monday that the 6’9” center will join the Screaming Eagles pending the completion of the NCAA transfer process.
“K’suan brings values we believe in the program,” Gouard said in a news release. “He adds size and toughness to the roster, and we’re thrilled to have him.”
Although Casey didn’t play in any games with UT-Martin this season, he brings an impressive resume to USI as he led the Maroons to back-to-back region championships in 2019 and 2020. He’s the second-leading scorer in the program history with 1,897 points behind current Saint Louis men’s basketball coach Travis Ford.
USI plays NCAA Division II athletics in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.