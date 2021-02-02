Opponents and start times are subject to change/cancellation.
Today
Boys Basketball
Dawson Springs at St. Mary- 7:30 p.m.
Hopkins County Central vs. Crittenden County- 7:30 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins at Livingston Central- 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Boys Basketball
Dawson Springs vs. McLean County- 7:15 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins at Muhlenberg County- 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Lyon County- 6 p.m.
Friday
Boys Basketball
Hopkins County Central vs. Trigg County- 7:30 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Caldwell County- 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Dawson Springs at University Heights- 6 p.m.
Saturday
Boys Basketball
Hopkins County Central at Dawson Springs- 5:15 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins at University Heights- 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Akridge Ace Hardware Shootout: Dawson Springs at Lyon County- 12 p.m.
Monday
Boys Basketball
Dawson Springs vs. Webster County- 7:15 p.m.
Hopkins County Central vs. Todd County Central- 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Dawson Springs at Owensboro- 5:30 p.m.
Swimming
Madisonville North Hopkins at Ohio County- 6 p.m.
