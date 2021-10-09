It came down to the wire as a touchdown and a two-point conversion with six seconds on the clock gave Hopkins County Central 30-29 victory at Calloway County on Friday.
Adrian Stringer threw for 310 yards with two touchdowns in the air, and ran it 107 yards on the ground including a run for the game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
The Storm were able to find the endzone twice in the first half, but trailed the Lakers by a score of 23-14 at the break.
Central spoiled Calloway’s first drive of the second half by recovering a fumble and taking it down to score to cut the Laker lead to 23-22, however Calloway took it down to the other end for six points. Stringer came out on defense on the point after attempt and kept his guys in it by blocking the kick, making the score 29-22 Calloway.
Stringer then worked his magic finding pay dirt with less than 10 seconds on the clock, but it would be all for nothing if Central couldn’t score on the two-point conversion try. Calil McNary was able to fight his way into the endzone as he gave the Storm the one-point lead to complete the comeback.
Central will look to build off of their win as they’ll be back home next week to host Madisonville North Hopkins.
