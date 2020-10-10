After Hopkins County became a red county Thursday afternoon, all regular season games and practices have been put on hold at least through Monday evening for Hopkins County Central and Madisonville North Hopkins. This plan will exclude the 7th District soccer tournaments Central is hosting starting on Monday, according to school officials.
“We were given permission by the KHSAA to play the district tournaments at our place,” Central Athletic Director Kent Akin said. “The KHSAA limited us to get the district tournaments in next week so we’re taking the extra precautions we need to take. We’re limiting admission to 75 fans per team, and we’re not going to be selling concessions.”
The boys district tournament will kickoff Monday as scheduled with Central taking on Caldwell County at 6 p.m. The girls will start on Tuesday with North and Central facing off also at 6 p.m.
The Madisonville North Hopkins girls golf team will also be in competition over the weekend in the final round of the KHSAA State Golf Tournament in Bowling Green on Saturday.
As for how long athletics will be shut down in Hopkins County, the Hopkins County Board of Education will meet on Monday to discuss any further action if the county stays in the red over the weekend.
“The (school board) will guide us further on Monday,” North Athletic Director Brian Bivens said. “I’ve canceled every regular season game and practice through Monday, including boys soccer and football (on Friday) and volleyball and JV football on Monday.”
Games that are affected on Monday are volleyball matches between Madisonville North Hopkins and Christian County and Hopkins County Central versus McLean County.
Central has also rescheduled their football game against Logan County — originally slated for Friday, Oct. 16 to Friday, Oct. 30 out of an abundance of caution. A county is considered red if there are 25 or more average daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population.
As of Thursday afternoon, Hopkins joins neighboring Webster and Christian counties in the red along with Henderson, Union and Daviess, forming a wall of red counties between Indiana and Tennessee.
Further updates will be presented after Monday’s 5:30 p.m. school board meeting.
