The Go Junior Golf Series made their first of two stops in Madisonville this summer on Friday teeing off at Madisonville Country Club, and a number of local junior golfers of all ages hit the links.
“It’s been magnificent so far this year,” Go Series Founder Mark Price said. “We’ve had a lot of kids come out to every tournament. This week is our championship swing because we were at Bowling Green Country Club last week- which is where the state tournament is held- and we were at Henderson, who’s hosting the boys regional and Madisonville is hosting the girls regional this year.”
The junior series has two main goals, which is to get younger children involved with the game of golf and give the older players a challenge to prepare them for the upcoming high school golf season — which starts in late July.
The tour has ran annually since 2006- even during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Price came up with the idea in the early 2000’s when he was the golf coach for Daviess County.
Over the years, Price has noticed an increase of participants and golf talent from Hopkins County.
“Our numbers were really thin when we first started, especially from Madisonville,” Price said. “But now, we’ve got golfers in every one of our age groups that are from Madisonville.”
Among the locals in the field on Friday are Madisonville North Hopkins Lady Maroon golfers Sydney Browning and Kat Weir in the older age group.
Weir finished second with a 74- four strokes behind the leader who shot a 70 in the girls 16-18 age group. Browning carded a 93 for a third place finish in the girls 13-15 divison.
On the boys side, Madisonville’s Austin Crick finished second in the boys 16-18 division as he was five strokes back with a 76.
In the younger divisions, Treyson Raymer won the boys 11-12 division with a nine-hole score of 45 while Cade McCully came out on top in the 13-15 age group with a 43 on his scorecard. In the girls 11-12 division, newcomer Marlee McGaw finished in second with a 68 in nine holes.
The Go Junior Golf series will return to Madisonville on July 6 at Lakeshore Country Club.
