Madisonville North Hopkins junior Jackson Hill had an eventful weekend on and off the course as he was named the 2020 2nd Region Player of the Year and managed an 11th place showing in the inaugural Cullan Brown Invitational in Paducah.
Hill shared the regional award with Webster County’s Grant Puckett.
The second round of the invitational was supposed to be played at Calvert City Country Club, but due to flooding on the course, both rounds were played at Paxton Park Golf Club.
Hill shot a 6-over 77 in each of the two rounds in Paducah to give him a two-day total of +12. He was 13 strokes behind winner Jay Nimmo who finished 1-under over the two days.
Other locals in the tournament were Kaleb Adams finishing 16th at +16, Aaron Munger in 21st shooting +20 for the boys. On the girls leaderboard, Kaitlyn Zieba finished in ninth at +15 and Kat Weir finished 22nd at +33. Karra Tucker withdrew from the tournament. Trinity Beth from Calvert City shot 6-under to win the girls’ championship.
The players’ scores were counted in a team leaderboard as well, with teams named after Cullan’s accomplishments such as 2016 KHSAA State Champion, “Flavor Dust” Creator and Accomplished Cook and 2019 Barbasol Championship-Made Cut/T53. Team 2019 Academic All-SEC came in first on the team leaderboard with a score of -4.
Nimmo and Cathryn Brown — Cullan’s sister and a current sophomore golfer at Lyon County — won the first-ever Cullan Brown Sportsmanship Award. The award is given to a male and female junior golfer that displays the five defining qualities of Cullan Brown; sportsmanship, integrity, playing ability, friendship and love of the game.
