The Lady Maroons rode a third quarter surge to beat crosstown rival Hopkins Central, 70-45, on the road Tuesday night.
The Lady Storm had a one point lead at the half but once the Lady Maroons found their rhythm, they didn't stop. North outscored Central 45-19 in the second half to turn a one-point halftime deficit into a 25-point victory.
Courtney Peyton was the leading scorer for North on the night with 18 points, while Lindsey Peyton added 15 points, Camryn LaGrange scored 12, Kara Franklin 10 and Somaya Stafford finished with eight points.
"Sometimes crosstown rivals do that to you, that you want to perform so good that you come out and play bad," said North head Coach Jeff Duvall. "Then we came out in third quarter and held them to two points. That's the kind of defense we want to play."
The win keeps the Lady Maroons undefeated this season with a perfect 5-0 record.
Madison Grigg was the leading scorer on the night, hitting for 21 points in the losing effort for the Lady Storm. Central's loss continues the up and down season as they fell to 2-3.
Central took the packed home gym atmosphere and turned it into their favor early. Throughout the first half, the Lady Storm kept pace with North, matching their scoring and using a zone to stop the quick motion Lady Maroon offense.
The game was played at a slow place to start, with Central just edging out ahead after the first quarter 12-11.
In the second, the slow played continued as both teams were scoreless in the period for the opening two minutes until Stafford hit a free throw to tie the game at 12. From there, the Lady Strom confidence just continued to grow as they opened up a 22-17 lead with two and half minutes left in the half.
North responded by going on an 8-2 run to take the lead but a Grigg bucket in the final seconds gave Central a 26-25 lead at the break and brought the whole home student to their collective feet.
"We let them control the tempo in the first half," said


Duvall. "They packed it in inside, and we started taking 3s. In the second half, we started moving the ball up and down the floor and that's what we like to do. Even when the other team scores, we still want to run the floor and in that first half, we were just walking it up."
In the second half, things start to turn the Lady Maroons' way. They opened the third on a 6-0 run to go up 31-26 and forced Central's coach Nancy Oldham to call the early timeout.
The stoppage didn't change much as the Lady Maroons continued scoring, adding another 4-0 scoring run to force Oldham to call her second timeout in less than a minute.
It had the same effect. North finished the third outscoring the Lady Storm 23-2 -- turning a one-point deficit at the half to a 20-point lead heading into the final period.
The fourth quarter was just a formality. North stretched the lead by outscoring Central 22-17 in the quarter despite rotating in their entire second unit to close the game out.
