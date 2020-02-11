Madionville North Hopkins will be making the trip to Lexington for the KHSAA State Championship Swim Meet as they won the Region 1 Championship in Hopkinsville on Saturday.
The boys placed first with a two-day score of 421 with second place McCracken County 155 points behind the Maroons, while the girls placed fourth with 245, behind host Hopkinsville in first with 374 points, McCracken in second with 297 and Murray in third with 265. North also placed first in the in the combined team rankings with 666 points, 111 points over second place Hoptown.
This past weekend was the fourth time in five years that North won the boys and the combined Region 1 Championship. The only year that didn’t happen was in 2018.
The 200-yard medley and 200-yard freestyle relay teams in both genders qualified for the state meet. Individually Hannah Petitt qualified in the 100-yard breaststroke, Keaton Bundren will be in the 100-yard backstroke and 100-yard butterfly, Colton Bunch will be in the 50 free and 100 breast, Drew Melton will swim the 200 free and Ryan Farmer will be diving for North.
“Overall it was a great team victory,” North head coach Kent Waide said. “Our 24 athletes accumulated 58 personal best performances during the two-day meet.”
Waide said that when the final results were announced, the team threw the coaches into the pool in celebration.
“That gets you wetter than a cooler of Gatorade over your head,” Waide said in the email.
The KHSAA State Championship Swim Meet will start on Thursday, Feb. 20 and go through Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Lancaster Aquatics Center, home of the University of Kentucky swimming and diving teams.
Hopkins County Central also swam in the Region 1 Meet. The boys finished 12th with five points while the girls finished ninth with 68 and the combined teams finished 11th out of the 14-team field with 73 points
