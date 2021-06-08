The Madisonville Miners got off to a slow start to the 2021 season by losing their first two contests on Friday and Saturday.
Franklin Duelers 10, Madisonville Miners 0 (7 innings): The Miners were shutout on opening day in Franklin as they were held to only six hits.
Ian Craigie was given the ball to start, but only went four innings giving up six runs — four earned — on seven hits as he was saddled with the loss.
Dubois County Bombers 15, Madisonville Miners 2 (7 innings): After the Bombers scored one in the first, Justin Ramirez took advantage of the shallow dimensions in centerfield at Elmer Kelley Stadium for a solo shot in the first.
However, the Bombers blew it wide open capped off with a six-run sixth inning to hand the Miners a loss in their home opener.
Starting pitcher Daniel Raglievich was handed the loss as he surrendered six runs — five earned — on two hits over two innings pitched.
Madisonville was supposed to make a trip out west to Paducah on Sunday, but that game was rescheduled to Monday night due to rain.
