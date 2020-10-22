Three Lady Maroons had multiple goals as Madisonville North Hopkins advanced to the semifinal round of the 2nd Region Tournament in Henderson on Tuesday with an 8-0 win over Christian County.
Abi Center, Raelynn Blanford and Kennedy Justice each scored two goals for the Lady Maroons in the win. Emma Peyton and Kylee Coyle tallied the other two for Madisonville.
The Lady Maroons led 6-0 at the break and after about 20 minutes into the second half began subbing out their starters ahead of the Second Region semifinal against Trigg County.
North faced the Lady Wildcats on Wednesday. Due to early print deadlines for The Messenger Wednesday night, full coverage of that contest will be in Friday’s edition of the paper.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.