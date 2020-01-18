Local Sports
Saturday
Girls Basketball
Dawson Springs at Fulton City- 1 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins at Henderson County- 4 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Madisonville North Hopkins at Henderson County- 5:30 p.m.
Monday
Boys Basketball
Madisonville North Hopkins at Lyon County- 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Madisonville North Hopkins at McLean County- 7 p.m.
Hopkins County Central at Henderson County- 7:30 p.m.
On Television
Sports on TV
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, January 18
AUTO RACING
FIA Formula E: Qualifying, Santiago, Chile (taped)- FS2 1:30 p.m.
FIA Formula E: The Santiago E-Prix, Santiago, Chile (taped)- FS2 2:30 p.m.
Monster Energy AMA Supercross: Round 3, Anaheim, Calif.- NBCSN 9 p.m.
BOXING
PBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Philadelphia- FS1 5:30 p.m.
PBC Fight Night: Julian Williams vs. Jeison Rosario (Men's Super Welterweight), Philadelphia- FOX 7 p.m.
Top Rank Main Card: Eleider Alvarez vs. Michael Seals (Men's Light Heavyweight), Veronaa, N.Y.- ESPN 9 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
North Carolina at Pittsburgh- ESPN 11 a.m.
Baylor at Oklahoma State- ESPN2 11 a.m.
Ohio State at Penn State- ESPNU 11 a.m.
Seton Hall at St. John's- FOX 11 a.m.
Connecticut at Villanova- FS1 11 a.m.
La Salle at Rhode Island- NBCSN 11:30 a.m.
Florida State at Miami- ACCN 12 p.m.
South Carolina at Texas A&M- SECN 12 p.m.
Auburn at Florida- CBS 12:30 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Virginia Commonwealth- CBSSN 1 p.m.
Kansas at Texas- ESPN 1 p.m.
Purdue at Maryland- ESPN2 1 p.m.
West Virginia at Kansas State- ESPNU 1 p.m.
Marquette at Georgetown- FS1 1 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona- FOX 1:30 p.m.
Richmond at George Mason- NBCSN 1:30 p.m.
Missouri at Alabama- SECN 2:30 p.m.
Oregon at Washington- CBS 2:45 p.m.
St. Mary's College at Pepperdine- CBSSN 3 p.m.
Kentucky at Arkansas- ESPN 3 p.m.
Houston at Wichita State- ESPN2 3 p.m.
Iowa State at Texas Tech- ESPNU 3 p.m.
Oregon State at Washington State- PAC-12N 3 p.m.
Providence at Creighton- FS1 3:30 p.m.
George Washington at Massachusetts- NBCSN 3:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Illinois- BTN 4 p.m.
New Mexico at Nevada (Las Vegas)- CBSSN 5 p.m.
Louisville at Duke- ESPN 5 p.m.
Northern Iowa at Bradley- ESPN2 5 p.m.
South Florida at Central Florida- ESPNU 5 p.m.
Tennessee at Vanderbilt- SECN 5 p.m.
Stanford at Southern California- PAC-12N 5:30 p.m.
Indiana at Nebraska- BTN 6 p.m.
Virginia at Georgia Tech- ACCN 7 p.m.
Nevada (Reno) at San Diego State- CBSSN 7 p.m.
Louisiana State at Mississippi- ESPN2 7 p.m.
Temple at Southern Methodist- ESPNU 7 p.m.
Georgia at Mississippi State- SECN 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Arizona State- PAC-12N 8 p.m.
Brigham Young at Gonzaga- ESPN2 9 p.m.
Utah State at Boise State- ESPNU 9 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
Duquesne at St. Joseph's- CBSSN 11 a.m.
West Virginia at Baylor- FS1 7 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Big Ten Invitational: From Ann Arbor, Mich.- BTN 10 a.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Indiana at Northwestern- BTN 1:30 p.m.
Nebraska at Iowa- BTN 8 p.m.
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Third Round, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates- GOLF 2:30 a.m.
Latin America Amateur Championship: Third Round, Mayakoba, Mexico- ESPNEWS 11 a.m.
LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Orlando, Fla.- GOLF 1 p.m.
PGA Tour: The American Express, Third Round, Palm Springs, Calif.- GOLF 2 p.m.
LPGA Tour: LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Orlando, Fla.- NBC 2 p.m.
Champions Tour: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Final Round, Ka'upulehu-Kona, Hawaii- GOLF 6 p.m.
Asian Tour: The Singapore Open, Final Round, Singapore- GOLF 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)
EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Final Round, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates- GOLF 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
Tournament of Champions: Teams TBD, Championship, Springfield, Mo.- CBSSN 8 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
The Polynesian Bowl: Team Mauka vs. Team Makai, Halawa, Hawaii- CBSSN 11 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC 246 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas- ESPN 7 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
LA Clippers at New Orleans- ABC 2:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Brooklyn- NBATV 5 p.m.
LA Lakers at Houston- ABC 7:30 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
Chicago at Toronto- NHLN 6 p.m.
RUGBY
Heineken Cup: Lyon vs. Northampton (taped)- NBCSN 12 a.m. (Sunday)
SKIING
FIS Alpine World Cup: Women's Giant Slalom, Sestriere, Italy (taped)- NBC 4 p.m.
FIS Alpine World Cup: Men's Downhill, Wengen Switzerland (taped)- NBCSN 7 p.m.
FIS Alpine World Cup: Women's Giant Slalom, Sestriere, Italy (taped)- NBCSN 8 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
Premier League: Tottenham at Watford- NBCSN 6:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at FC Augsburg- FS1 8:30 a.m.
Bundesliga: Frankfort at Hoffenheim- FS2 8:30 p.m.
Premier League: Sheffield United at Arsenal- NBCSN 8:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Union Berlin at RB Leipzig- FS2 11:20 a.m.
Chelsea at Newcastle United- NBC 11:30 p.m.
Liga MX: Morelia at Monterrey- FS2 4:55 p.m.
Serie A: Udinese at AC Milan- ESPN2 5:25 a.m. (Sunday)
SWIMMING
TYR: Pro Swim Series, Knoxville, Tenn.- NBCSN 5:30 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP: Adelaide International, Singles Final- TENNIS 1:30 a.m.
Sunday, January 19
BIATHLON
IBU World Cup: Men's 12.5km Pursuit, Ruhpolding, Germany (taped)- NBCSN 6 p.m.
BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON
IBSF World Cup: Four-Man Bobsled, Innsbruck, Austria (taped)- NBCSN 9 p.m.
BOWLING
PBA: Hall of Fame Classic, Arlington, Texas- FS1 12 p.m
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
Davidson at Fordham- CBSSN 11 a.m.
Minnesota at Rutgers- BTN 12 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at Illinois State- ESPNU 3 p.m.
East Carolina at Cincinnati- ESPNU 5 p.m.
California at UCLA- ESPNU 7 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
Duke at Clemson- ESPNU 11 a.m.
Miami at Notre Dame- ACCN 12 p.m.
Louisville at North Carolina- ESPN2 12 p.m.
Saint Louis at Dayton- CBSSN 1 p.m.
Auburn at Georgia- ESPNU 1 p.m.
Kentucky at Louisiana State- SECN 1 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Virginia- ACCN 2 p.m.
Minnesota at Illinois- BTN 2 p.m.
Central Florida at South Florida- ESPN2 2 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at La Salle- NBCSN 2 p.m.
California at Oregon- PAC-12N 2 p.m.
Fordham at George Mason- CBSSN 3 p.m.
Florida at Texas A&M- SECN 3 p.m.
Indiana at Iowa- BTN 4 p.m.
California at Oregon- PAC-12N 4 p.m.
Boston College at Wake Forest- ACCN 5 p.m.
Arkansas at Vanderbilt- SECN 5 p.m.
Purdue at Northwestern- BTN 6 p.m.
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
Stanford at California- PAC-12N 6 p.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Maryland at Michigan State- BTN 2 p.m.
Rutgers at Penn State- ESPN2 4 p.m.
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Final Round, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates- GOLF 2:30 a.m.
Latin America Amateur Championship: Final Round, Mayakoba, Mexico- ESPNEWS 11 a.m.
Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, First Round, Nassau, Bahamas- GOLF 11 a.m.
LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Final Round, Orlando, Fla.- GOLF 1 p.m.
LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Final Round, Orlando, Fla.- NBC 2 p.m.
PGA Tour: The American Express, Final Round, Palm Springs, Calif.- GOLF 2 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
Geico ESPN Showcase: IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Montverde (Fla.) Springfield, Mass.- ESPN 6:30 p.m.
LUGE
FIL World Cup: Women's Singles, Lillehammer, Norway (taped)- NBCSN 5 p.m.
NBAGL BASKETBALL
Capital City at Westchester- NBATV 2 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
AFC Championship: Tennessee at Kansas City- CBS 2:05 p.m.
NFC Championship: Green Bay at San Francisco- FOX 5:40 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
Boston at Pittsburgh- NBC 11:30 a.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago- NHLN 6 p.m.
RODEO
PBR: The Manchester Invitational, Manchester, N.H. (taped)- CBSSN 7 p.m.
RUGBY
Heineken Cup: Saracens vs. Racing 92 (taped)- NBCSN 10 p.m.
SKIING
FIS Alpine World Cup: Men's Downhill, Wengen, Switzerland (taped)- NBC 4 p.m.
FIS Alpine World Cup: Women's Parallel, Sestriere, Italy (taped)- NBCSN 7 p.m.
FIS Alpine World Cup: Men's Slalom, Wengen Switzerland (taped)- NBCSN 8 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
Serie A: Udinese at AC Milan- ESPN2 5:25 a.m.
Premier League: Leicester City at Burnley- NBCSN 7:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Hertha Berlin- FS1 8:30 a.m.
Premier League: Manchester United at Liverpool- NBCSN 10:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at SC Paderborn- FS2 10:50 a.m.
Liga MX: Leon at Santos Laguna- FS2 6:30 p.m.
TENNIS
The Australian Open: First Round, Melbourne, Australia- ESPN2 6 p.m.
The Australian Open: First Round, Melbourne, Australia- ESPN2 2 a.m. (Monday)
Monday, January 20
COLLEGE BASKETBALL(MEN'S)
Sacred Heart at Robert Morris- CBSSN 4 p.m.
Bucknell at Colgate- CBSSN 6 p.m.
North Carolina State at Virginia- ESPN 6 p.m.
Texas at West Virginia- ESPNU 6 p.m.
Oklahoma at Baylor- ESPN 8 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
Michigan State at Rutgers- BTN 5 p.m.
Mississippi State at South Carolina- ESPN2 6 p.m.
Alabama at Tennessee- SECN 6 p.m.
Indiana at Maryland- BTN 7 p.m.
GOLF
Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, Second Round, Great Abaco, Bahamas- GOLF 1 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
Rancho Christian (Calif.) vs. Dematha (Md.), Springfield, Mass.- ESPNU 10 a.m.
Paul VI (Va.) vs. Sierra Canyon (Calif.), Springfield, Mass.- ESPNU 12 p.m.
Oak Hill Academy (Va.) vs. Bishop Gorman (Nev.), Springfield, Mass.- ESPNU 2 p.m.
McEachern (Ga.) vs. Montverde Academy (Fla.), Springfield, Mass.- ESPNU 10 a.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Toronto at Atlanta- NBATV 1:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Memphis- TNT 4 p.m.
LA Lakers at Boston- TNT 6:30 p.m.
Golden State at Portland- TNT 9 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
Detroit at Colorado- NHLN 5 p.m.
TENNIS
The Australian Open: First Round, Melbourne, Australia- ESPN2 2 a.m.
The Australian Open: First Round, Melbourne, Australia- TENNIS 6 p.m.
The Australian Open: First Round, Melbourne, Australia- ESPN2 8 p.m.
