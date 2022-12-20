Tuesday night in the Maroons took on Hopkinsville in the second round of there First United Bank Holiday Classic and won to advance to the championship game, which wrapped up Wednesday after press time.
To start the game the Maroons controlled the tip and scored after Marcus Eaves hit a quick jumper in the middle to take a 2-0 lead. Hopkinsville got things going after a few bad trips up and down the court and took a one point lead after nailing a three to take a 3-2 lead. Madisonville fell behind after a few scoreless trips but by the end of the quarter it was all tied up at 15 all. Madisonville kept the momentum going into the half and held off the Tigers to take a 31-22 lead to go into the half.
Hopkinsville came out of the locker room and turned up the defense. The Tigers held the Maroons to only 12 points in the third quarter while chipping away at the lead. Hopkinsville had several chances to tie it up but came up empty, allowing Madisonville to take a two point lead 43-41 into the final eight minutes.
Madisonville knocked down some key free throws to put the game away in the closing moments to take the win 63-58. With the win the Maroons advanced to the Championship game of the First United Holiday Classic Wednesday afternoon to face Owensboro Catholic .
Senior Marcus Eaves led the Maroons with 34 points and knocking down 19 of 20 from the free throw line. DeAaron Watkins had six points, Destin Cheirs, and Danye Frazier had four points each, LaJuan McAdoo and Javion Martin finished with three points each, Quintin Rodgers and Brayden Butler finished with two points each.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.