The Maroons lined up against the Cardinals on Friday night in Mayfield. It was Madisonville’s final regular season game before hosting round one of the state tournament this Friday.

Madisonville-North Hopkins had its hands full on Friday night in Mayfield with the undefeated Mayfield High School Cardinals, ending the regular season with a 50-10 loss.

Mayfield forced a fumble early in the game, translating that to 7-0 lead, and from their they didn’t let up. The Cardinals had a 21-0 lead by the end of the first period, and went to the locker room up 43-0.

