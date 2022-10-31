Madisonville-North Hopkins had its hands full on Friday night in Mayfield with the undefeated Mayfield High School Cardinals, ending the regular season with a 50-10 loss.
Mayfield forced a fumble early in the game, translating that to 7-0 lead, and from their they didn’t let up. The Cardinals had a 21-0 lead by the end of the first period, and went to the locker room up 43-0.
The Maroons were able to rally late in the contest, putting up a field goal and tossing a 40-yard touchdown pass, both with under 10 minutes to go to get on the board for a final score of 50-10.
But there is still football to be played, and Madisonville will spend the week preparing for the opening round of the Class 4A 2022 UK HealthCare Sports Medicine State Football Finals.
The Maroons (6-4) will host Warren Central (5-5) on Friday night. The two teams have only met three times in modern history, with Madisonville holding a 2-1 lead in the series. Their last meeting was a 64-20 win by the Maroons in the 2018 Class 4A KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl.
