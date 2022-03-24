The Maroons found themselves in a tough contest against the Braves of Union County last night, trading the lead in the third, but eventually taking a 5-4 loss at Elmer Kelley Field to drop to 2-2 on the season.
Union County put up two runs in the top of the first two take an early 2-0 lead, then managed to hold Madisonville scoreless in the bottom half.
In the bottom of the second, Hunter Gossett reached on a error. Eric Farmer was then hit by a pitch to put two on, allowing Ty Wheller to pick-up the Maroons’ first RBI of the game and cutting the Braves’ lead to 2-1.
Union added another run in the top of the third to extend their lead to 3-1, but Madisonville battled back in the bottom of the box. Xzavier Martin led off the inning with a line drive single to left. Luke Barton walked to put two runners on base. A wild pitch allowed the runners to move to second and third, opening the door for Gossett to reach on a third strike dropped by the catcher. Martin scored on the throw to first to make it 3-2. A line drive by Wheeler then drove in two runs to give the Maroons a 4-3 lead.
Both teams then escaped the fourth periods without a run. The Braves then added two in the top of the fifth to retake the lead at 5-4, while the Maroons went three-up-three-down in the bottom of the fifth.
Both teams went scoreless into the sixth to head into the final box with Madisonville trailing by one.
The Braves put their first two batters on in the top of the seventh, but relief pitcher Jackson Boggs struck out three-in-a-row to get his Maroons out of the inning. Madisonville was unable to cash-in during the bottom of the inning, going three-up-three-down.
Farmer took the loss for the Maroons. He pitched for 4.2 innings, giving up five hits and three earned runs while striking out nine. Pitched in relief Boggs went 2.1 innings, allowing just two hits while striking out six.
Madisonville will play in Henderson tonight at 5:30 p.m.
1B: Martin, Wheeler
RBI: Gossett, Wheeler
