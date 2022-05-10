The Lady Maroons defeated Lyon County 5-4 in tennis action on Monday night, winning all but two singles matches, while dropping two of three doubles.
Madisonville’s top seed Megan Oakley defeated the Lady Lyon’s top player, Laney Dalbey 6-2, 6-0 to claim the win. Macey Browning, Albany Ray, Emma Tagg, Avery Henson and Paige Brummer each also emerged from their sets victorious, while Emily Pinkerton and Addyson Raymer came up shot.
In doubles action, the three seeds Danyel Reynolds and Elly Hampton won their match, while Browning and Hampton, as well as Christina Clark and Dallas Ray lost.
