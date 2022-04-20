After losing two games in a week to top 25 ranked teams, the Lady Maroons fell one position in the weekly Kentucky Softball Association Coach’s poll to 19th. According to the KSCA, Madisonville has the ninth toughest RPI in high school softball, which was even higher before games against #2 McCracken County, #4 Henderson County and #22 Mercy were rained out last week.
On April 9 Madisonville-North lost to #3 South Warren in a 13-4 contest in Elizabethtown. Less than a week later they lost 12-6 to #23 Marshall County at the Marshall County Slugfest.
Since then the Lady Maroons have bounced back, winning four straight in improving to 12-2.
Senior Chloe Young currently leads Madisonville at the plate. In 46 plate appearances in 2022, she has gotten 23 hits for a .500 average. She’s also hit one home run and collected 20 RBIs.
Fellow senior Amber Osborne is currently batting .475 with 19 hits and 15 RBIs.
She’s hit three homers this season.
The bulk of the pitching this season has gone to freshman Mackenzie Stoltz who has been in the circle for 39 of the team’s 77 innings. She has a 6-0 record and an ERA of 3.59 while striking out a team high 55 batters.
Ballard County overtook McCracken County for the top spot in the state this week in the poll.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.