The Lady Maroons (5-3) hosted North Hardin (5-2) on Tuesday morning in what was just the fifth meeting between the two teams, with the Lady Trojans holding a 3-1 lead in the series dating back to 2001. The only win for Madisonville-North Hopkins over North Hardin came before any of the players in yesterday’s game were even born. That 54-38 win was on Feb. 28, 2003. The two teams last played in 2007.

Madisonville wasn’t phased by that history. The Lady Maroons hit the ground running, led by Destiny Whitsell, who put up 11 in the first half.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.