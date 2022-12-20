The Lady Maroons (5-3) hosted North Hardin (5-2) on Tuesday morning in what was just the fifth meeting between the two teams, with the Lady Trojans holding a 3-1 lead in the series dating back to 2001. The only win for Madisonville-North Hopkins over North Hardin came before any of the players in yesterday’s game were even born. That 54-38 win was on Feb. 28, 2003. The two teams last played in 2007.
Madisonville wasn’t phased by that history. The Lady Maroons hit the ground running, led by Destiny Whitsell, who put up 11 in the first half.
The Lady Maroons opened up with a 6-0 lead before the Lady Trojans finally got on the board with a three with 5:00 left in the first quarter. North Hardin would then score six more unanswered to take a 9-6 lead, but Madisonville quickly sank a pair from outside to retake the lead at 12-9. The Lady Maroons would hold onto that lead until a buzzer beater by the Lady Trojans gave them a 16-15 edge headed into the second box.
In the second quarter, the Lady Maroons quickly pulled out to a 23-19 lead to open the period. They would maintain the lead until the break, but the Lady Trojan defense would never let the game get out of reach. Madisonville headed to the locker room with a narrow 31-27 lead.
North Hardin opened the second half by scoring four unanswered to tie the game at 31, before Whitsell grabbed a rebound and laid up the Lady Maroons first points of the half to put her team back on top. The Lady Trojans then scored eight unanswered to jump out to a 39-35 lead. The two teams would go on to swap the lead back and forth throughout the quarter, until the Lady Maroons managed to convert a series of late steals into a 52-44 advantage heading into the final period.
Emilee Hallum and Amari Lovan sank shot from outside to open the forth quarter to give the Lady Maroons a 58-46 lead, which Lovan followed up with a pair from the free throw line to make it 60-48. The Lady Trojans used an aggressive full court defense to upset the Madisonville offense and claw their way back to within three as the clock wound down, but North Hardin sent Jaycee Noffsinger to the line twice in the closing seconds. The sophomore went four-for-four to extend the Lady Maroons lead.
Madisonville-North Hopkins held on to take a 73-68 win.
“I was really happy with this win against a really solid team,” said head coach Jeff Duvall. “Not playing for a week, we got a little winded, but proud of how we closed it out.”
Whitsell led the Lady Maroons with 19 points in the contest, followed by Hallum and Noffsinger, each with 14 and Lovan with 13. Riley Sword put up eight. SaNya Carney added three and Kailey Barber had two.
Madisonville shot 76% from the free throw line, hitting 16 of 21. Lovan sank six of seven, Noffsinger was a perfect four-for-four, Carney hit three of four and Whitsell hit three of six.
The Lady Maroons will now get a break for Christmas before heading to Panama City, FL for the Marlin Classic. Madisonville will face Montgomery, Alabama’s Park Crossing High School next Wednesday, Dec. 28 with tip-off schedule for 10:30 a.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.