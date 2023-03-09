Madisonville-North Hopkins kicked off the tennis season in Daviess County on Tuesday against Owensboro Catholic. The Lady Maroons lost the overall meet, but won three matches along the way.
Sophomore Carline Lovvorn, a new addition to the Lady Maroons’ roster, picked up Madisonville’s lone win on the varsity side.
“The match had lengthy rallies and many deuces with Caroline boosting her confidence taking the match 8-3,” said head coach Kayla Arnott.
The JV Lady Maroons grabbed a pair of matches from the Lady Aces. Emma Henson won a singles match 8-1, while the duo of Kalyn Fox and Addison Lam defeated their opponents 8-5.
“Kalyn Fox and Addison Lam came on strong, moving their feet, swinging through the ball and controlled the final games winning 8-5,” said Arnott. “Their opponents, Mary Margaret Shewmaker and Lucia Guida were a delight, with fairness and comradery on the court!”
Madisonville was scheduled to travel to McCracken County last night after press time.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.