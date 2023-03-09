TENNIS.jpg

Caroline Lovvorn took an 8-1 win in her debut match with the Lady Maroons’ varsity tennis team on Tuesday.

 Provided

Madisonville-North Hopkins kicked off the tennis season in Daviess County on Tuesday against Owensboro Catholic. The Lady Maroons lost the overall meet, but won three matches along the way.

Sophomore Carline Lovvorn, a new addition to the Lady Maroons’ roster, picked up Madisonville’s lone win on the varsity side.

