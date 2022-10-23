Saturday the North Hopkins Maroons boys soccer team played the number one team in the state in the St. Xavier Tigers in the second round of the state tournament. The first half both teams defense would shine and going into the half the score was tied 0-0.
Coming out of the brake in the second half the game would remain tight but the Tigers would find the net to put St. Xavier up 1-0. The Maroons Offense had five chances in the game but couldn’t find the net and St. Xavier eliminated the Maroons winning 1-0. Goalie Ethan Peyton finished the game with seven saves for the Maroons.
“A special season for the Maroon Boys Soccer team ended with a 1-0 loss in the Elite 8 to Kentucky powerhouse St. X High School,” Head Coach Christakis Agislaou said about his team. “This group worked so hard as they shattered the record books. They led the state with 156 goals and broke the all time record in KHSAA for most assists in a season with 138. They won the district title, region title, and won the sweet 16 matchup before losing in the Elite 8.”
J.J. Brown led the Maroons in scoring this season with 36 goals, followed by Maverick Peyton with 30. Ivan Juarez had 23, Rli Redpath had 22 and Logan Terry also hit double digits with 11 goals.
“When these boys arrived at the Maroon Soccer Program, MNHHS was ranked 119th in the state,” Agislaou said. “They began to start putting in an outrageous amount of hard work to build their legacy. They compiled a record of 83 wins and 24 losses. They scored 563 goals and only allowed 157. Within region play they won 45 games and only lost 6. Within district play they won 15 games with 0 losses. 4 District Titles, 2 Region Titles, and an Elite 8 appearance, this group was extremely special as they rewrote some record books all across the state individually and as a team. Not only will these kids leave this program as a top 10 team in the state of KY but even as better young men of high level character.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.