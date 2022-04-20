For the first time since 2016, the boys tennis team from Madisonville-North lost to a regional opponent at home.
“It wasn’t the pressure because my guys didn’t know there was a winning streak,” said tennis coach Bryan Fazenbaker. “Caldwell County was the better team tonight.”
Caldwell came out of the blocks winning the key match between the squads’ number one players. Caldwell’s Ryan Hammet defeated North’s Nathaniel Crick. The pair are two of the top players in the region.
Norths number two, Aidan Brummer, and number three, Eli Dunn, both scored convincing wins in singles play.
When the Maroons’ Lukas Ramey came back from 1-4 down to win 9-7, Fazenbaker thought his squad, playing without number 5 Adam Tagg, had a good shot to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.
But the Maroons would lose 2 of 3 doubles matches giving Caldwell County the 5-4 victory.
“You never want a winning streak to end and this started the second year I coached,” said Fazenbaker. “It’s been enjoyable and involved many, many players. Ironic, an exceptional Caldwell team was the last regional team to beat us at home in 2016. As they say, all good things eventually come to an end.”
The Maroons travel tomorrow to play the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado.
