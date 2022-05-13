Madisonville’s Brenna Sherman ended the regular season at tenth in the state in homeruns with 11, but it was a pair of homeruns by her teammates in the bottom of the third that launched the Lady Maroons into the lead last night, showing why North Hopkins is ranked 11th in the state for team homeruns this year with 27. The Lady Maroons went on to beat Calloway County 9-2 in seven.
Zoe Davis led off for the Lady Maroons, reaching on an error that allowed her to advance to second. Brenna Sherman then grounded out, advancing Davis to third, where she was driven on an RBI single by Amber Osborne to give Madisonville-North a 1-0 lead in the first.
That lead held until the top of the third, when the Lady Lakers knotted the score up at 1-all on a one run homer.
Davis once again led off in the bottom half, reaching on a ground ball shot to second. Then, with two outs on the board, Osborne put the Lady Maroons back on top at 3-1 with a two run homer. Chloe Young reached on a single, and then came home on a triple by Stoltz. On the very next pitch, Paige Patterson sent a two-run shot over the centerfield fence to make it 6-0.
In the bottom of the fourth, Davis, once again batting in the lead-off spot, hit a double to centerfield and then got sent home on a line drive double by Sherman. Sherman then scored on a sacrifice fly to right by Young to make it 8-1 heading into the fifth.
Madisonville quickly dispatched all three batters in the top of the box. Although they scored a run, the Lady Maroons failed to finish the Lady Lakers off in the bottom of the fifth. Kaydence Seargant reached on a single, then got driven home when Davis doubled, getting her third hit in her fourth at bat of the night to make it 9-1. But they could get no further in the inning.
Calloway County added another run in the top of the sixth, sending a runner home on an error to make it 9-2.
Stoltz gets the win for the Lady Maroons. In seven innings she allowed just three hits and one earned run.
Madisonville ends the regular season at 21-5, turning in a nearly perfect 13-1 record at home.
1B: Z. Davis 1, A. Osbrone 1, C. Young 3, P. Patterson 1, K. Seargent 1
2B: K. Seargent 1, B. Sherman 1, Z. Davis 2
3B: M. Stoltz 1
HR: A. Osborne 1, P. Patterson 1
