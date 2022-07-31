The first day of classes in Hopkins County is still just over a week away, but local high school golfers have already been hitting the links for the start of the 2022 golf season.
The Lady Maroons Golf team got in three quick tournaments last week, turning in respectable finishes in each.
On Tuesday Madisonville headed to the Lady Marshall Invitational. The Lady Maroons finished third in the event, with Kara Tucker taking the third spot and Sydney Browning finishing in fourth. Browning collected a hole-in-on in the match.
The Lady Maroons traveled to Shelby County on Thursday to participate in the Lady Rocket Invitational. Madisonville finished ninth in a field that included 18 golf teams and 104 golfers. Tucker tied for 6th with an even par 72.
On Friday the Lady Maroons headed to the Douglas Ladies Classic at Kearney Hills Golf Course in Lexington. Madisonville came home with a sixth place finish out of 18 teams.
North’s Karra Tucker took third place, with a one under par 71.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.