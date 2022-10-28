Every point felt like it was the game winner for Madisonville-North Hopkins’ volleyball team Thursday night. Whether it was a technical score or a kill, the Lady Maroons celebrated every change to their half of the scoreboard.
But when the final volley landed in front of a diving Henderson County defender, the team and fans screamed and cheered and danced like they all had been waiting the 16 years since volleyball’s last Second Region title.
The Lady Maroons toppled defending region champion Henderson County, 3-1, to earn the program’s first appearance in the state tournament since 2006.
“We had this goal set since day one,” said MNHHS head coach Cindy Fliehman, who was voted region coach of the year. “They didn’t like when I would push them in practice or make them run, but it paid off in the end.”
Madisonville established the pace early, preventing the Lady Colonels from establishing any kind of rhythm. When HCHS gained serve, it didn’t take long for the Lady Maroons to win it back.
“I think we came out in the first set, and we were hungry,” Fliehman stated. “We got that one pretty quick.”
Madisonville claimed the 1-0 advantage with a commanding 25-18 first set victory, but the host team didn’t win 28 games during the season on luck. The Lady Colonels made the second set more difficult, moving from a power strategy to finesse. Points came from a variety of positions, and HCHS mixed spikes with soft lobs.
Madisonville answered the challenge with a 25-23 win in the set, but Henderson had settled in.
“Our momentum kinda slipped away from us in the third,” the coach said.
“We were flat,” said Kendrea White, who led the team with 32 kills in the title game. “We needed more energy.”
HCHS staved off elimination in the third set, but not without a fight from the Lady Maroons. Even with a 25-22 loss to force a fourth set, it never seemed like Madisonville had lost control.
In the three-minute intermission between sets, the Lady Maroons had a brief discussion before heading back to the floor more than 90 seconds early.
Kaitlyn Orange, who was voted the Second Region player of the year and finished with 25 kills, had the ball in hand ready to serve. Her look of determination told the story of how the match was going to end.
“We are seniors and we are not ready for it to end,” she said afterward. “Teamwork. Work together. Every point matters. Celebrate every single point.”
White said the discussion during the intermission centered on finishing the game in the fourth.
“You don’t want to go five,” she said, recalling the statement made in the huddle. “They are a good team so you have to make your way early.”
Libero Arian Gregory finished the match with 30 digs, including 13 in the decisive set. She said her team was focused on taking the game to Henderson rather than allowing the defending champs to dictate the pace.
“Finish, keep the momentum up,” she said of the Lady Maroons’ goal in the fourth. “We needed to keep our energy up and stay on our toes, play good defense. We knew we had to serve aggressive, and that’s the way we were going to win the game.”
Setter Amya King played the entire match on the verge of dancing, breaking out several times after MNHHS won a point. She was more involved defensively in the final set, posing seven digs.
“All we had to do was get good defense, good ups, and good hits,” she said.
All of that came together for the Lady Maroons down the stretch. After Henderson tied the score at 17-17, MNHHS dropped the last eight points to win the set, 25-17, and the championship.
“We had faith in God, he’s my number one supporter,” King said.
The third set was the first MNHHS had lost in the last six matches. They entered the title game having lost just two sets in the last 10 contests. On the season, the Lady Maroons have won 80 out of 108 sets.
The victory earns MNHHS the right to host its first-round match in the state tournament. The Lady Maroons will welcome Mercy Academy of Louisville at 6 p.m. Monday at Maroon Gym.
The Jaguars hold a record of 27-12 on the season, and have won eight of their last 10 matches. They were the only team to win all of its Sixth Region match-ups. Including Kentucky, they have played against teams from 10 states during the 2022 campaign.
Orange may have summed up the entire team’s emotions when she was asked how it felt to be playing for a state title.
“WONDERFUL!”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.