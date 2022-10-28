Every point felt like it was the game winner for Madisonville-North Hopkins’ volleyball team Thursday night. Whether it was a technical score or a kill, the Lady Maroons celebrated every change to their half of the scoreboard.

But when the final volley landed in front of a diving Henderson County defender, the team and fans screamed and cheered and danced like they all had been waiting the 16 years since volleyball’s last Second Region title.

