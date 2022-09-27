Madisonville-North Hopkins celebrated Homecoming on Friday night the way every schools dreams about, pounding their competition in a lopsided victory in front of a crowded stadium of screaming fans. The Maroons defeated Calloway County 67-7 to claim their fourth win of the season.
The Lakers got the ball to start the game, but Madisonville held them scoreless, taking over on their own 30 yard line when the Calloway failed to convert on 4th-and-long. The Maroons then drove 70 yards to score on a 20 yard touchdown pass from Quarterback Anias Mitchell to Javion Martin, but missed the point after to go ahead 6-0.
The Maroons left the Laker defense with little time to rest, recovering a quick onside kick. On the first play, Mitchell completed a 33 yard touchdown pass to Quintin Rodgers. Madisonville failed to convert on a 2-point conversion and went ahead 12-0.
The Lakers then put together 75 yard scoring drive that included a 30 yard pass for the score, cutting Madisonville’s lead to 12-7.
Calloway then attempted an onside kick of their own, but the Maroons recovered at their own 45 yard line. A couple of penalties by Madisonville and one botched snapped brought out the Maroon punt team.
Madisonville again held Calloway, brining out the Lakers’ punter. The Maroons picked up a 90 yard return for the touchdown, then pounded in a 2-point conversation to go head 20-7 with just over a minute left in the first period.
The Maroons claimed another onside kick, taking over at the Lakers’ 45 yard line, grinding out 35 yard by the end of the quarter.
Madisonville opened the second quarter on Calloway’s ten yard line and quickly scored and pounded in another 2-point conversation to go up 28-7 with 11:53 left in the first half.
The Maroons continued that dominance throughout the second quarter, and by halftime they were up 55-7.
North added twelve more points in the second half with the clock running for a final score of 67-7.
The Maroons rushed for 287 yards and had 262 passing yards for the night.
Maroon quarterback Anias Mitchell led the Maroons in passing with 147 yards with two touchdown completions.
Wyatt Coleman had 92 passing yards with two completions for the Maroons.
Kirk LaGrange finished the night for Madisonville with 24 yards passing and 43 yards on the ground with one touchdown completions and another rushing touchdown.
Markeez Hightower led the Maroons in rushing with 124 yards and one touchdown. Lajuan McAdoo had 72 yards with one touchdown.
Tre Carney had 31 yards on the ground resulting in one touchdown and
TreyVeon Sedgwick led Madisonville with 97 yard receiving and one touchdown Quintin Rodgers had 74 yards and two touchdowns for the Maroons.
Javion Martin finished the night with 20 yards and one touchdown. Tremaine Loven also had 20 yards with one touchdown.
The Maroons finished the night with a total of nine touchdowns. Tremaine Lovan went 3-7 on extra points.
With the win the Maroons move to 4-2 for the season and travel to Hopkinsville this Friday night.
