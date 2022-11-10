Brenna Sherman

Lady Maroon Brenna Sherman along with her Parents Thursday Night signes with Lipscomb University.

 by TJ Brasher/Sports reporter/tbrasher@the-messenger.com

Thursday night, Madisonville-North Hopkins Lady Maroon softball player Brenna Sherman made it official and sign her letter of intent to play softball at Lipscomb University.

With her parents by her side she listened to her teammates and Coaches praise her leadership and hard work on and off the field.

