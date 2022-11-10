Thursday night, Madisonville-North Hopkins Lady Maroon softball player Brenna Sherman made it official and sign her letter of intent to play softball at Lipscomb University.
With her parents by her side she listened to her teammates and Coaches praise her leadership and hard work on and off the field.
Sherman said the decision to go to Lipscomb was an easy one.
“ It just felt like home, every time we visited the campus the coaches and staff made me feel at home,” she said.
Brenna thanked her parents for helping her reach her dream and always supporting her, and her teammates past and present.
Brenna led the Lady Maroons last season with 44 hits and 12 home runs.
