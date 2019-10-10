Madisonville North Hopkins High School is on fall break, but that doesn't mean the football team is taking it easy.
The No. 7 Maroons have been out on the fields bright and early preparing to face No. 6 Hopkinsville Friday for a home district match up that carries playoff implications in 4A play.
"I mean the great thing is it's fall break and every one of our kids are here. We've been practicing every morning during the break right at 9 a.m.," said North head coach Jay Burgett. "The good thing is, we can put as many hours we need throughout the day, film work, whatever we need to do to get ready for this football game."
The Tigers come into the game with a 5-2 record but hold all the cards in the race for the district championship after beating No. 8 Logan County 21-6 last week to have a perfect 2-0 record against district opponents. A win by North would force a three-way tie atop the standings and give the Maroons a chance to better position themselves come playoff time.
"If we win it, we put ourselves in the drivers seat again with the district and give ourselves a chance of winning it, if we take care of business the rest of the way," said Burgett.
The players also know the importance of Friday's game.
"We know how much this game means to us, and how bad we need this win," said the Maroons' starting quarterback Hayden Reynolds. "But we just have to play like we usually play; we can't really worry about that,"
The coaching staff and the players are putting in extra work in preparations to make sure they execute the best they can in front of the home crowd.
"We are all excited, ready to get out there knowing there's a possibility it's still for the district championship," said senior linebacker Krey Cunningham.
"We are trying to make sure we do what we need to do to win this football game," said Burgett. "We have to establish the run, everybody knows that. They
see north/page b3
will put their linebackers in the box to crash our running game, and then we will use the passing game when we need to loosen it up."
The Maroons played Hopkinsville twice last season and came up victorious both times, holding the Tigers scoreless in both games. North won 14-0 in the regular season and put on an encore performance in the second round of the playoff with a 20-0 win.
"It gives us confidence, but we all know we have to come out and execute again Friday," said Cunningham. "Hopefully, we put another shutout."
The coaching staff knows they can't count on last year's results this time around.
"It's a completely new ball game. Last year Javier Bland tore his ACL the game they played before us, and he is back this year slinging it. They sometimes throw the ball 45 to 50 times a game with him," said Burgett. "Reece Jesse, wide receiver wise, has a lot of offers across the nation right now, and with him, their passing game is good."
Bland leads an explosive offense that has averaged 31 points a game so far, passing for 1,466 yard and 19 touchdowns. Jesse is his main weapon, leading the team with 802 receiving yards and nine scores. The 6-foot, 3-inch receiver is currently ranked second in the state for the 2021 class by 247Sports and has seven division one offers already, including three from power five schools, including University of Missouri, Purdue University and the University of Kentucky.
In recent years, the match up between North and Hopkisnville has been hardfought and all indications is for that trend to continue Friday night.
"One thing about this game is Hopkinsville has been one of our rivals for a long time," said Burgett. "Our coaching staff knows their coaching staff and vice versa. Our players know their players and vice versa, and its going to be a battle come Friday."
The Maroons say they are ready.
"It's going to get real chippy; everyone loves to talk smack to each other and it just gets heated out there," said Reynolds.
"It's just always a good game; both teams are always competitive," said Cunningham.
If the Maroons win Friday, and the teams are still tied at the end of the year, the tiebeaker goes down to non-district opponent wins, giving the Maroons a chance if they win out the rest of the way.
"In the end, we have to win this game to give ourselves a chance," said Burgett. " We have to be focused and execute."
