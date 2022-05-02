Madisonville-North Hopkins won a nail biter against Crittenden County over the weekend at Elmer Kelley Stadium in Madisonville. The win moves the Maroons to just two games behind .500 for the season.
The Maroons took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when a double by Hunter Gossett scored Luke Baron, but the Rockets battled back in the top of the third, scoring three runs of their own to take a 3-1 lead. Gossett would then step up big for Madisonville again in the bottom half of the third, sending a three-run shot over the leftfield wall to put the Maroons on top 4-3.
Crittenden County would tie the game at 4-all in the top of the fifth, but Madisonville rallied, pulling off one of their best innings of offense this season scoring seven runs. Ty Wheeler, Landon Cline and Eric Farmer started the inning with back-to-back-to-back singles to load the bases with no outs. Briar Gossett and Tomas Olivera each then walked, putting the Maroons up 6-4. Barton and Parker Mathis each then picked up an RBI single to make it 8-4. Mathis then scored on an error and Hunter Gossett hit a sacrifice fly to put the score at 11-4.
But that wasn’t the end. Crittenden County scored four in the top of the sixth to cut the Maroons lead to 11-8, then shut Madisonville down in the bottom half of the inning.
In the top of the seventh, Mathis struck out two of the first four batters, but walked the other two. That set up an RBI triple by the Rockets’ Logan Bailey to make it a one run game at -11-10. With the go ahead run at the plate, the future Campbellsville Tiger doubled down, getting the strikeout to win the game.
Mathis, who took the mound in the third inning, got the win for the Maroons. Through four innings he allowed seven hits, seven earned runs and struck out seven batters.
Hunter Gossett had a big night at the plate for Madisonville. He went two-for-three while collecting five RBIs.
1B: L. Barton 3, T. Bess 2, T. Wheeler 2, L. Cline 2, E. Farmer 1, T. Olivera 1, P. Mathis 1
2B: L. Barton, H. Gossett
HR: H. Gossett
RBIs: H. Gossett 5, P. Mathis 2, L. Barton 1, B. Gossett 1, T. Olivera 1,
BB: T. Wheeler 1, E. Farmer 1, B. Gossett 1, T. Olivera 1, P. Mathis 1
