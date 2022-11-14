The Madisonville-North Hopkins Swim and Dive team kicked off their 2022-23 season on Saturday at the Cohn Invitational in Hopkinsville, finish the event in sixth out of 12 teams.
In team events, the girls took second place in the 200 Free Relay, the boys were fourth in the 400 Relay and the team took sixth in the boys/girls 200 Medley.
