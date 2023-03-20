Lady Maroon tennis knocked off Muhlenberg County 11-1 on Friday night in Madisonville.
Kiley Demoss and Emma Tagg each shut down their opponents, claiming 8-0 victories, while Macey Browning, Albany Ray and Mia Newcom all came out on top. The Lady Maroons only loss was an 8-5 game dropped by Addyson Raymer.
In doubles action, Tagg and Newcom shutout their opponents 8-0, while the duos of Danyel Reynolds and Paige Brummer. and Christine Clark and Emma Henson each took the win as well.
In JV action, Avery Henson won a singles match, while the teams of Morgan McCoy and Erin Pinkerson, and Kalyn Fox and Addisyn Lam each won matches.
