After an unsuccessful run at the Smoky Mountain Cup over the weekend, the Lady Maroons bounced back on Tuesday with a 3-2 win over Henderon County at home.
The Lady Maroons had a comfortable lead with plenty of time left in the match, leading the Lady Tigers 3-1 with 34 minute left in the match. Caldwell battled back late, cutting the lead to one, but Madisonville was able to hang onto the lead to claim the win on their home turf.
Kennedy Justice booted in a pair of goals for Madisonville-North Hopkins, while Kailey Barber scored on. Justice and Lillie Carman were each scored with an assist in the match.
Golie Kaytee Parish had three saves in the contest.
The Lady Maroons will travel to Hopkins Central on Thursday night to face the Lady Storm at 7 p.m. Central has been hot this season, getting off to a 5-1-1 record, including a sweep of the competition at the Smoky Mountain Cup over the weekend.
