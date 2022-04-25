Madisonville-North Hopkins (6-10) was unable to get their offense going on Saturday against Owensboro (8-9), getting outhit 11-2 by the Red Devils at Elmer Kelley Field to take a 13-2 loss.
Owensboro jumped out in front in the first inning, taking a 2-0 lead. The Maroons battled back in the bottom of the second. After walks by Landon Cline and Xzavier Martin, Tomas Olvera hit a ground ball that was mishandled at first base, allowing him to reach base and sent Martin across the plate. Madisonville was unable to continue the rally and ended the inning 2-1.
The Red Devils added one in the third and then exploded for eight runs in the fourth to go ahead 11-1.
The Maroons added one more run in the bottom of the fifth when Tanner Bess scored on a ground ball by Hunter Gossett.
Olvera gets the loss. In three innings on the mount he gave up three hits and four earned runs while striking out two.
The Maroons were scheduled to play at Union County last night but that game was called because of rain. They are scheduled to host Dawson Springs today at 5:30 p.m., weather permitting.
1B: L. Barton, T. Bess
BB: L. Barton (2), L. Cline, X. Martin
SB: L. Cline, X. Martin, L. Barton, T. Olvera
