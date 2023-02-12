Friday night’s match-up between the Lady Maroons and Lady Trojans was a tough one for Madisonville, with Webster County leading for more than two-thirds of the game, but the Big M offense came alive late, dashing the Lady Trojans plans with a second half comeback.
Webster County controlled the tip, driving down to take a 2-0 lead on their opening possession. They scored once more before Destiny Whitsell grabbed a quick put back to get the Lady Maroons on the board at 2-0. The Lady Trojans went on to maintain control of the quarter, heading into the second box with an 18-11 lead over Madisonville.
The Lady Trojans cruised through the second quarter, outpacing the Lady Maroons 16-15 to take a 34-26 lead into the locker room.
Coming back from the break, the Lady Maroons were a completely different team from the one that had shown up for the first half. After letting the Lady Trojans stretch their lead out to 11 at 41-30, the Madisonville offense began to slowly reel Webster County back in. Jaycee Noffsinger got things going after firing off and missing a three pointer. The sophomore grabbed her own board and drove to the basket cutting the lead to nine. The Lady Maroons then went on a 15-7 run, putting up six of those in the last fifty seconds, off of threes by Kailey Barber, to head into the fourth trailing by just one at 48-47.
The Lady Trojans started the fourth quarter hot, going 8-3 to stretch their lead to six, but a foul of Amari Lovan at the mid-point of the period swung moment the other way. The senior connected on both shots from the line, cutting Webster’s lead to four. Madisonville followed up with two quick baskets to tie the game at 56-all with 3:40 left in the contest. Less than a minute later Barber would fire another one off from outside to put the Lady Maroons on top at 59-56, their first lead of the night.
From their they never looked back, cruising to a 70-60 win.
Kailey Barber and Jaycee Barber both finished the game with 17 points for the Lady Maroons, Destiny Whitsell had 14, while Amari Lovan had 9, Riley Sword finished with eight, and SaNya Carney had five. With the win the Lady Maroons move to 17-9 on the season.
