Friday night’s match-up between the Lady Maroons and Lady Trojans was a tough one for Madisonville, with Webster County leading for more than two-thirds of the game, but the Big M offense came alive late, dashing the Lady Trojans plans with a second half comeback.

Webster County controlled the tip, driving down to take a 2-0 lead on their opening possession. They scored once more before Destiny Whitsell grabbed a quick put back to get the Lady Maroons on the board at 2-0. The Lady Trojans went on to maintain control of the quarter, heading into the second box with an 18-11 lead over Madisonville.

