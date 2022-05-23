After claiming the 7th District title last week in Princeton, the Lady Maroons head into this week’s Region 2 Tournament with what some may consider the worst possible draw they could get, landing on the same half of the bracket as No. 5 Henderson County (29-2)
No. 15 Madisonville-North Hopkins (24-5) and Henderson met only once during the regular season due to rain-outs. When the two teams finally got their game in, it ended in a 9-5 win by the Lady Colonels.
But Madisonville still have to get through Hopkinsville High School before they can try to take revenge on Henderson. The Lady Maroons hold a 8-4 lead in the series against the Lady Tigers, dating back to 2001, having won seven of the last eight meetings between the two. The last time Hopkinsville came out on top was in a 2-0 win on May 18, 2004.
Hoptown advanced to the Regional Tournament by knocking off UHA 22-12 in the opening round of the 8th District Tournament last week, before falling getting shutout by No. 27 Christian County 11-0 in the title game.
Christian County beat Madisonville twice this season, both times by just one run.
The Lady Maroons are scheduled to face Hopkinsville tonight at 7 p.m. on the North Field in Henderson, following completion of the game between Henderson and Crittenden County.
The second round will follow on Wednesday with the Championship game to be played Friday night.
