The No. 15 Lady Maroons went 2-for-3 over the weekend at the Owensboro Catholic Classic, knocking off Owensboro High School and Calloway County, while dropping a game to No. 19 Elizabethtown. That drops Madisonville to 20-5 on the season.
Hayleigh Perdue had a near perfect game against the Owensboro High School Lady Red Devils to start the day off on Saturday. Through five innings she allowed no hits and no runs while striking out four. She just missed out on the perfect game by allowing one walk in the bottom of the second and by a batter reaching on an error in the bottom of the fourth.
Madisonville had 15 its in this five inning no-hitter.
Nine Lady Maroons picked up hits in the game, led by Brenna Sherman who went 4-for-4.
1B: B. C. Young 3, Sherman 2, Z. Davis 1, J. Noffsinger 1, A. Osborne 1, M. Stoltz 1, P. Patterson 1, H. Perdue 1, K. Justice 1
2B: B. Sherman 2, K. Justice, Z. Davis
In game two of the tournament, Madisonville played strong against Elizabethtown, actually outhitting the Lady Panthers 4-1, but were unable to convert those hits to runs, eventually falling 1-0 in six.
Paige Patterson was scored with the loss. Through five innings she allowed just one hit and one earned run while striking out four.
1B: B. Sherman 1, A. Osborne 1, M. Stoltz
2B: Z. Davis
In game four, the Lady Maroons took out their frustrations from their match-up with Elizabethtown out on Hancock County, beating the Lady Hornets 8-0.
Stoltz threw the entire game, giving up just two hits through six innings while striking out eight. Her teammates combined for 12 hits, which converted to eight runs in th game.
Madisonville has added a game against the Lady Wildcats of Mount Vernon High School (IN) tonight, and are scheduled to play Calloway County on Friday in their final regular season game.
1B: B. Sherman 2, C. Young 2, K. Seargent 1, Z. Davis 1, K. Justice 1, A. Osborne 1
2B: A Osborne 1, P. Patterson 1, K. Justice 1, Z. Davis 1
