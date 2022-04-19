After trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth, Madisonville came back last night against Caldwell County to claim a 3-2 victory at Elmer Kelley Field.
The Maroons took an early lead in the contest when Tomas Olivera hit hard ground ball single to left field, driving in Landon Cline to make it 1-0.
The Tigers would then score one run in the fourth to tie the score, then plate the go ahead run in the top of the fifth.
Madisonville headed into the bottom of the sixth trailing 2-1. Lead-off batter Lane Faulk reached on an error, then Parker Mathis walked. Tanner Bess then singled on a ground ball to short to load the bases. Landon Barton hit a ground ball to center scoring Bess and Mathis to give the Maroons a 3-2 lead.
Three quick outs by the Maroons in the top of the seventh brought the contest to a close, giving Madisonville their sixth win of the season.
Eric Farmer threw the complete game. Through seven innings he allowed seven hits and one earned run while striking out two.
1B: P. Mathis, T. Bess (2), L. Barton (2), L. Cline (2), T. Olivera
BB: P. Mathis
RBIs: L. Barton (2), T. Olivera
