The Lady Maroons volleyball team is on a hot streak that has propelled them to the top of the Region 2 leaderboard after winning six-in-a-row and 11 of their last 12 matches.
Madisonville defeated UHA 3-0 (25-15, 29-27, 25-19) and Caldwell County 3-0 (25-14, 25-7, 25-11) in the last two matches.
The Lady Maroons are now 15-5 for the season, 8-1 in the Region and 1-0 in the district.
In their most recent win, the Lady Maroons hosted Caldwell on Thursday night and easily beat the Lady Tigers.
Madisonville-North Hopkins played three sets with Kendra White getting 16 kills, Abbey Harberson and Kaitlyn Orange getting one block each, Amya King having 29 assists, Kaitlyn Orange finishing the night with 22 digs and Arian Gregory and Kaitlyn Orange leading the team in Aces.
As a team the Lady Maroons had a total of 34 kills, two blocks, 29 assists, 60 digs and 15 aces.
