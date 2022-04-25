Having already been canceled once this season due to rain, Henderson County officials pulled out all the stops last night to make sure the softball game between No. 4 Henderson County and No. 18 Madisonville-North Hopkins went off as scheduled. In the end, mother nature won out and Monday night’s game was canceled.
It was a battle not just between two of the top softball programs in the state, but the last two teams in the 2nd Region who have yet to lose a regional game.
Since the 1999 season, the Lady Maroons and Lady Colonels have met 28 times, with Henderson holding a 17-11 advantage in the series. The Lady Colonels won the three most recent meetings, including a shutout in last year’s 2nd Region Championship game.
Madisonville-North Hopkins Athletic Director Brock Shoulders said they will make all efforts to reschedule the game, but with next week being the last week of the regular season, that might not happen.
Currently Henderson County is slated to travel to Madisonville next Tuesday for a 5:30 p.m. game.
