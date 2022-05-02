Although there is still plenty of tennis to be played this season, the Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons tennis team already have their eyes set on the post season and the possibilities it brings.
According to head coach Bryan Fazenbaker, under KHSAA rules, high school tennis programs spend the entire regular season playing as a team, with each single or doubles match in a meet counting towards the final team score. Each team in the meet plays the same amount of matches, so they have an equal chance to scoring points.
“The regional tournament is a single elimination singles and doubles tournament with points given to each high school team when their player or doubles team wins a match,” he explained.
If an individual or doubles team loses a match, they’re done.
“It’s never made any sense to me why we play team (format) matches all year then play what boils down to an individual match in regionals,” said Fazenbaker. “My teams went undefeated during the regular season against the regional teams for five years yet only won one regional championship during that same time period.”
That frustration led to the creation of the Kentucky High School Tennis Coaches Sectional Championship, which was held Friday night in Bowling Green. This is a state-wide tournament that the coaches association sponsors that consists of four Sectional tournaments completed on the same day. Teams compete for the championship under the same “team” rules they use during the regular season.
The Maroons started the tournament against Glasgow High School Friday night. Nathaniel Crick got the Maroons off to a near perfect start defeating his opponent 6-1, 6-2. Eli Dunn got the other win for the Maroons but the Scotties managed to defeat the Maroons 3-2.
“That one hurt, in a way,” said Fazenbaker. “It meant we had to be at the school at 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Getting home after 11:00 p.m. and back at school at 7:30 a.m. was a challenge. But that’s why we put in the work, in order to compete in matches of this caliber.”
The Maroons faced the Russell County Red Devils in another 5-point match on Saturday. They again fell in a close one 3-2.
Madisonville-North also played a very important match in Henderson late last week, one that could have a major impact on the Maroons as they prepare of the Regional Tournament.
“Every player or doubles team in the region has one primary goal each season, to nail down one of the four seeds at the regional tournament,” said Fazenbaker. “It’s not a Golden Ticket, but it gives them a much better chance of qualifying for the state tournament.”
For the Maroons, this trip to Henderson could have a very big impact on the seeding for the post season as it pitted two of the top tennis players in the region against each other.
According to Fazenbaker, Caldwell County’s Ryan Hammett, Henderson County’s Mason Bridgeman, and Madisonville North’s Nate Crick are the three top tennis players in the region. Going into last week’s meeting, Hammett had defeated Crick and Bridgeman had defeated Hammett. If Bridgeman could defeat Crick, he’d have a pretty solid lock on the top seed in the region.
But the Maroons’ number one wasn’t having it.
Crick defeated Bridgeman in singles play, then teamed up with Aidan Brummer to beat Bridgeman and Isaac Holland in doubles play.
The overall match was a nailbiter.
“I can’t remember the last time we had 4 tiebreakers in a 9-point match,” said Fazenbaker. “I’m very proud of my guys to win 3 of the 4.”
High school matches in Kentucky play the best 2 out of 3 sets with the third set consisting of a 10-point super tiebreaker. North’s number three player Braeden Bell won in a tiebreaker in his singles match then joined teammate Eli Dunn and won in a match tiebreaker at number two doubles. The overall match went to Henderson 5-4.
“I hate to lose but the match could have gone either way,” said Fazenbaker. “My guys fought hard and won the marquee matchups (one singles and doubles). My hats off to the Henderson players and to Coach Dorsey.”
The Maroons have another busy week with matches against Caldwell County, UHA, Ft. Campbell and Owensboro Apollo on tap.
