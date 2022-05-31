BY Staff Reports
The boys tennis team from Madisonville-North Hopkins took the court for the final time Sunday afternoon for a light workout before making the trek to Lexington on Monday for the KHSAA 2022 State Tennis Championships.
The team qualified a school record five out of six players. A feat head coach Bryan Fazenbaker did not see coming when the season began.
“We had one player, the team’s number one Nathaniel Crick, who had previously played at state,” said Fazenbaker. “With a total of two of my top six returning from last year, my expectations weren’t very high. But these guys all worked hard, peaked at the right time, and simply overachieved.”
This postseason had some new twists for the Maroons. Although Madisonville qualified five players from the six-man regional team, scheduling conflicts prevented one player off of both doubles teams from attending the highly coveted state championships.
“I’ve never had one player not attend much less two,” said Fazenbaker. “It really threw a wrench in our plans. But these things happen.”
The KHSAA worked with the coach and Athletic Director and determined substitutions could be made that met the KHSAA protocols. Senior Eli Dunn would substitute for Braeden Bell and join Aidan Brummer in one doubles team while 8th grader Jett Lutz would substitute for Adam Tagg and join Lukas Ramey on the Maroons’ other doubles team. The two substituted doubles teams join the Maroons top singles player, Nathaniel Crick, restoring the team to a record total of 5 players.
“Qualifying as many players as I can is my number one goal every year,” said the coach. “My first couple of years I focused on doubles and was able to qualify one doubles team since our first year. As the teams got better and deeper we started qualifying a singles player to the state team. Had COVID not interrupted the 2020 season, we would have had 3 consecutive years with a singles player in the regional finals (with 2 regional singles champions). But we couldn’t get over the hump and qualify a singles player and two doubles teams. Last year was a bit of an anomaly. We sent 2 singles players to state while both doubles team lost in the quarterfinals at region, in separate 10-point super tiebreakers. Agonizing. This year we pulled it off and in fact narrowly missed sending all 6. Eli Dunn was 1 win away from qualifying.”
This will be Fazenbaker’s last trip to state as the Maroons’ head coach.
“The tennis community has been very blessed to have Kristen Rackliffe move to town,” said Fazenbaker. “She was a successful high school tennis coach in the state of New York. Her son Jarod, an exceptional tennis player, played tennis for a D3 school in New York and her husband Dana is an avid tennis player. (Dana’s employment with Ahlstrom Filtration brought them to Madisonville 18 or so months ago.) They are a tennis family. My plan is to recommend Kristen as the boys head tennis coach and I will assume her role as the assistant coach.”
Fazenbaker steps down after 7 seasons at the helm of the boys tennis program and an overall record of 62-30. His first team went 4-8 including 5 losses to regional teams. That’s the same number of losses (5) his Maroon teams would lose to regional teams over the next 6 years. This included 3 undefeated regular seasons to any regional teams, an achievement the coach is most proud of.
“We had a nice run in the region,” he said. “I had a core group of players (Kyle Hart, Seth Daniel, Tanner Ray) who were very devoted and committed to the program and great recruiters. The didn’t have band or soccer to interfere with their tennis development. And, after the first year we practiced year round. I would take a month off after state then we went right back to the grind practicing three days a week.”
Fazenbaker said that the lack of proper tennis facilities in Hopkins County has been a major handicap for local athletes.
“That’s the big secret,” he said. “It isn’t a mystery. We were successful in spite of a community that has no indoor facility for the kids to practice during the winter months. I had to deal with that when I was in high school here and it was such a significant handicap. We’ve reduced their advantage but not removed it. Henderson County and Christian County, two counties from our region, understand the value of tennis to the young and old, and the economic development edge that an indoor tennis facility provides. I really see it in Owensboro, where we’ve moved.”
Fazenbaker said he was disappointed that Madisonville and Hopkins County failed to do something about that disadvantage when they had the chance.
“Our community had a chance to rectify the problem with the proposed sports complex but opted not to even discuss it with those in the tennis community here,” he said. “Forgive me, local leaders went with pickleball, a fun and growing sport that I love playing. But it is not a high school sport.”
Pickleball is played by one-fifth of the number of tennis players in the US, according to coach Fazenbaker.
Fazenbaker has enjoyed the ride and plans to continue private coaching and assisting the Maroons.
“I’ve met some incredibly nice and selfless coaches who spend endless hours with their players and who receive very little money for it. It’s the most expensive paid position I know of,” Fazenbaker said. “I’ve had the extreme honor to coach some incredible young men. I will cherish those relationships for the rest of my life. I graduated from North as did my wife, and both of our daughters. I’ve got Maroon flowing through my veins. Which may cause me to care too much. I enjoy the wins, but I remember every loss and they hurt more than they should.”
By far the worst pain he and the entire Maroon nation felt was in 2020 when COVID shut down the entire season.
“We had one scrimmage match against Hopkinsville,” Fazenbaker said. “That was THE best team I had ever assembled. We just came off the 22-3 season, won the State Sectionals, and somehow gave away the regional title, coming in second. The returning team included Tanner Ray, the best singles player in the region hands down. And Seth Daniel was the second best. We were poised to send all 6 players to state and run the table at Regionals. But never got the chance. Our basketball and baseball teams were also loaded with talent and never got a chance to finish or start their seasons. An example of COVID’s collateral damage and I am still heartbroken about it.”
The Maroons had never had a player win the regional singles crown and Ray would have been the first in 2020. The sting was relieved somewhat the very next year when the Maroons Josh Plain would win the singles title. The Maroons placed what would have been a third consecutive player in the singles final in 2022 when Nathaniel Crick made it to the finals this year.
Fazenbaker’s peers have recognized his teams’ achievements as well. In 2018 the Kentucky High School Tennis Coaches Association began recognizing coaches of the year in each region. Fazenbaker has won the award three of the four years it was given. His teams were Regional Champion or Regional Runner-up every year after 2016. Seventeen players qualified for the state tournament during his tenure, and one player (Tanner Ray) was named All State in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. Two singles players, Josh Plain and Nathaniel
Crick played in the Regional singles final. Plain won in 2021, a first for the school. The doubles team of Kyle Hart and Tanner Ray won the Regional doubles crown in 2018, the same year the team was Regional Champion.
“Perhaps my proudest moment as a coach was at this years Regional Championship,” Fazenbaker said. “The final day the only matches remaining were the two semifinals in singles and the two in doubles. As I gazed across the four courts, seeing Maroons in 3 of the 4 matches gave me an enormous sense of pride. I can remember not all that long ago there were no Maroons in those matches. That put a smile on my face, and tear in my eye.”
