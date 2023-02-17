When the Madisonville-North Hopkins Lady Maroons throw out the first pitch of the 2023 softball season on March 14 against Trigg County, they will do so under the watchful eye of a new head coach. School officials recently announced the promotion of longtime assistant coach Jason Patterson to the top spot.

“Its not a big change on the field,” Patterson said. “It is but it isn’t. Now its on me. They’ll get the credit when they do good and I’ll take the credit if they do bad.”

