When the Madisonville-North Hopkins Lady Maroons throw out the first pitch of the 2023 softball season on March 14 against Trigg County, they will do so under the watchful eye of a new head coach. School officials recently announced the promotion of longtime assistant coach Jason Patterson to the top spot.
“Its not a big change on the field,” Patterson said. “It is but it isn’t. Now its on me. They’ll get the credit when they do good and I’ll take the credit if they do bad.”
Patterson has spent the last six years working with the team as an assistant, specifically coaching first base and working with the team’s pitching staff. He stated that he has been a part of the journey with all of these girls for most of their careers.
But his coaching experience goes back much further than that.
“I coached my niece in softball 20 years ago,” he said. “Then I had my oldest daughter and coached her all the way through to here.”
That oldest daughter, Courtney, pitched the Lady Maroons to a state title in 2017. She is currently a senior at Campbellsville University, where she is off to a 2-0 start. His youngest, Kendall, is a freshman on the Madisonville roster this season.
The Lady Maroons open the season with three home games, but then will spend a big chunk of the early season on the road.
