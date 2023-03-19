Madisonville-North Hopkins lost their fourth consecutive game to start the 2023 season on Friday night, falling 10-0 on the road to Paducah Tilghman. The Maroons only allowed two hits in the game, but committed six errors that proved to be costly.
The Blue Tornado came up just two walks short of a perfect game, giving up no runs and no hits, while committing no errors through five innings.
The Maroons’ Eric Farmer started the game on the mound for Madisonville, and through the first two innings held Tilghman scoreless. In the third inning, however, the Blue Tornado finally got on the board. After their leadoff man hit a double, he was able two score on a wild pitch two batters later to take a 1-0 lead.
Tilghman managed to keep the Maroons hitless and scoreless, while scoring six runs of their own in the fourth and three in the fifth to take a 10-0 win in five.
Eric Farmer took the loss for the Maroons, allowing just two hits but six runs over three innings. He struck out three batters. Candence Gibson threw one inning out of the bullpen for Madisonville, allowing three unearned runs and not hits. Lane Faulk also spent a partial inning on the mound, allowing one unearned run.
Gibson and Dylan Rodgers messed up the Blue Tornado’s perfect game by picking up one walk each.
