AJ Hogart

Madisonville-North Hopkins AJ Hogart bats for the Maroons.

 by TJ Brasher/Sports reporter/tbrasher@the-messenger.com

Madisonville-North Hopkins lost their fourth consecutive game to start the 2023 season on Friday night, falling 10-0 on the road to Paducah Tilghman. The Maroons only allowed two hits in the game, but committed six errors that proved to be costly.

The Blue Tornado came up just two walks short of a perfect game, giving up no runs and no hits, while committing no errors through five innings.

