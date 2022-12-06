Kailey Barber

Lady Maroon Kailey Barber lets one fly during Tuesday Nights game against Christian County.

 by TJ Brasher/Sports reporter/tbrasher@the-messenger.com

Tuesday night Madisonville-North Hopkins Lady Maroons hosted Christian County and cruised to a 76-49 win.

Madisonville opened up the first quarter scoring 17 points and holding the Lady colonels to 14 points. Going into the half the Maroons held onto a slight 31-26 lead.

