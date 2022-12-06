Tuesday night Madisonville-North Hopkins Lady Maroons hosted Christian County and cruised to a 76-49 win.
Madisonville opened up the first quarter scoring 17 points and holding the Lady colonels to 14 points. Going into the half the Maroons held onto a slight 31-26 lead.
In the second half the Maroons came alive, putting up 25 points with Destiny Whitsell scoring 10 points and Jaycee Noffsinger adding eight points. At the end of the quarter the third quarter the Lady Maroons had a 56-39 lead. The Lady Maroons defense held Christian County in the fourth quarter and sealing the win for Madisonville 76-49.
North Hopkins was led by Jaycee Noffsinger with 17 points going three of five from behind the arc, two of two at the stripe, three assist and two steals. Destiny Whitsell finished with 16 points, two of three from the stripe, 10 rebounds, and five assist, while Riley Sword scored 15 points, two of two from the charity stripe, seven rebounds, three assist, and two steals. Emilee Hallum had 11, Kailey Barber finished with eight, SaNya Carney finished with five, and Amari Loven had four.
With the win the the Lady Maroons are 4-1 on the season headed into tonight’s home game against Union County.
