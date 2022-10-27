Three members of the Madisonville-North Hopkins boys soccer program were named to the Kentucky High School Boys Soccer Coaches Association All State list on Thursday.
J.J. Brown and Ivan Juarez were named to the West 1st Team while Logan Terry was named to the West 2nd Team.
