Madisonville-North (6-9) had a busy opening at bat last night against Daviess County (12-6), scoring three runs in the top of the first and holding on to the lead until the bottom of the second inning. But from there on it was the Panthers who were in command of the game.
Lead-off man Parker Mathis got things going for the Maroons, reaching on an error. Luke Barton walked. Hunter Gossett then reach on an error to load the bases. Ty Wheeler then hit a ground ball to shortstop, which was mishandled and allowed two runs to cross the plate. Cline hit a sacrifice to second, scoring the Maroons’ third and final run.
After scoring a pair of runs in the bottom of the first to trail the Maroons 3-2, Daviess County’s offense opened up in the latter half of the second inning. The Panthers took over 5-3 in the second, then added five unanswered in the third and three more in the fourth to take a commanding 13-3 lead into the fifth inning, bringing the game to an end after the Maroons failed to score in the top of the fifth.
Landon Cline was scored with the loss. He threw for 2.2 innings, allowing eight hits and 10 earned runs. He struck out two.
Madisonville is scheduled to be back in Owensboro today to face OHS at 11 a.m.
1B: P. Mathis (2), L. Cline, T. Bess
RBIs: T. Wheeler (2), L. Cline
BB: L. Barton, H. Gossett, T. Wheeler, L. Cline
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.