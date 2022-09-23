Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons hosted the Owensboro Red Devils for senior night Thursday, claiming the win 6-0.
Senior JJ Brown finished with one goal and one assist, senior Ivan Juarez had one goal and one assist and senior Ryerson Brower finished with one goal in the match.
Eli Redpath, Maverick Peyton and Logan Terry each ended the night with one goal and one assist, while Sam Dodds added one assist for the Maroons. Senior goalie Will Sampson finished with four saves in the game and senior goalie Ethan Peyton finished with four saves.
With the win the Maroons move to 12-5 for the season
