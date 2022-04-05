After a 7-0 start to the season, the Lady Maroons continue to criticism high in the rankings of the statewide Kentucky Softball Coaches Association’s weekly softball poll.
After debuting on the poll at 22nd on March 23, Madisonville-North Hopkins climbed to 17 last week. Despite winning all of their games, the Lady Maroons dropped two spots to 19th this week.
Madisonville-North is one of just five teams in the top 25 to remain undefeated. McCracken County (1st), Ballard (2nd), Henderson County (5th) and Lewis County (20th) all have not lost a game this season.
Paige Patterson leads the Lady Maroons at the plate with a .529 batting average. She has 9 hits in 17 appearances, including three RBIs. Brenna Sherman has hit four home runs, while Amber Osborne has hit three. Sherman and Chloe Young are tied for the lead in RBIs, having scored 11 each.
Three members of the Lady Maroon squad have spent time in the circle. Hayleigh Perdue (0.00 ERA) and Mackenzie Stoltz (2.80 ERA) each have three wins on the season. Paige Patterson (2.90 ERA) has one.
