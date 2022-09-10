Thursday night the Lady Maroons took care of business against Webster beating the Lady Trojans 10-0.
Coming off a loss to Ohio County the Lady Maroons wasted no time getting back to winning by thumping the Lady Trojans 10-0.
The Maroons where led by Kennedy Justice with three goals. Lillie Carman had two goals with one assist and Kailey Barber followed with two goals and four assist for the Maroons. Emily Toney, Brooklyn McCracken and Amelia Newcom added one goal apiece for the Lady Maroons. Ella Knight finished the night with one assist also. The Lady Maroons as a team had 10 goals and six assist for the match. Goalkeeper Riley Seaton had one save for the game.
The Lady Maroons are back in action today at home hosting Daviess County Lady Panthers (8-4) at 11:30 a.m.
