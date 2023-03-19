The Lady Maroons stayed perfect as they advanced to 3-0 on Friday with a 6-3 win over the Marshall County. That is the only loss of the season so far for the Lady Marshals, who have knocked off Lyon, Caldwell and Ballard Memorial.
Mackenzie Stoltz took the circle for the Lady Maroons and quickly shut the Lady Marshals down in the first inning, going three-up-three-down.
In the bottom half of the first inning, lead-off batter Zoe Davis was hit by a pitch, setting up a one run triple by Kaydence Seargent to put the Lady Maroons on top 1-0. Brenna Sherman smacked a double to right field to score Seargent, making it 2-0.
Both teams went scoreless in the second inning, but Madisonville added another run in the bottom of the third after Madisonville’s Brenna Sharman scored on a fielder’s choice by Stoltz.
The Lady Marshals finally got on the board in the top of the fourth on a solo homerun from Allicen Harris to make it 3-1.
The Lady Maroons put up one in the bottom of the fifth and two in the sixth to make it 6-1 headed to the top of the seventh. The Lady Marshals scored two in the seventh but the Lady Maroons sealed the game for the 6-3 win.
Stoltz took the win, going seven complete innings for the Lady Maroons, giving up seven hits and three earned runs while striking out nine.
Brenna Sherman led Madisonville at the plate, going three-for-three. Kaydence Seargent, Chloe Young, Jaycee Noffsinger and Kennedy Justice each had one hit in the game.
2B: Sherman (2), Noffsinger
