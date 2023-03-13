The Lady Maroons tennis team went on the road Thursday night for one of the toughest match-ups on their schedule, the McCracken County Lady Mustangs, which Madisonville head coach Kayla Arnott described as “the top seeded team from outside our school region.”
Despite falling 14-0 to the Lady Mustangs, the Lady Maroons put up a valiant fight, winning 21 games during the match.
