Madisonville was in charge from the start of last night’s match-up with Union County, but the Bravettes never let the Lady Maroons get comfortable. with their lead, threatening several times throughout the game only to come up short. Madisonville outhit union 13-5.
The Lady Maroons went up 2-0 in the bottom of the first on a two-run double by Paige Patterson that drove in Brenna Sherman and Jaycee Noffsinger. They would add one more in the bottom of the third on a sacrifice by Amber Osborne to take a 3-0 lead before Union County attempted a comeback, scoring two in the top of the fourth to cut the lead to 3-2.
Junior Kaydence Seargant started off the bottom of the fourth with a foul, then took the second pitch of the inning yard, sending a solo homerun over the left field wall to put the Lady Maroons up 4-2.
In the bottom of the fourth Sherman led-off with a double, then got sent home on a another sacrifice by Osborne. Patterson singled and Mackenzie Stoltz smacked a double to left setting up an RBI single by Seargant. A sacrifice by Kennedy Justice would score the Lady Maroons’ third run of the inning and give them a 7-2 lead headed into the sixth.
In the bottom of the sixth, Noffsinger doubled to left, then crossed the plate on a fly ball double by Osborne to make it 8-2.
Hayleigh Perdue gets the win. She started the game in the circle and went three innings, giving up just three hits and two earned runs while striking out a pair. Patterson went the rest of the way for the Lady Maroons. She allowed two hits and struck out five in four innings.
Tentatively, the first round of the 7th District tournament is set after Hopkins Central swept Dawson Springs in a double header last night. The first round will be played on Monday, May 16 in Princeton. No. 1 seeded Madisonville will face No. 4 Dawson Springs at 5:30 p.m., with No. 2 Caldwell and No. 3 Hopkins County Central to play afterwards.
1B: Z. Davis 3, K. Seargent 2 Noffsinger 1, Patterson 1,
2B: A Osborne, P. Patterson, B. Sherman, M. Stoltz, J. Noffsinger
HR: K. Seargent
RBIs: A. Osborne 3, P. Patterson 2, K. Seargent 2, K. Justice 1
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.